Toronto Police caused confusion on Twitter after posting about a missing ‘woman’ despite the accompanying picture showing a biological male with a goatee.

“News Release – Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27,” stated the Twitter post.

News Release – Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27https://t.co/JB42sCtzxY pic.twitter.com/SO1VNr16NY — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 30, 2022

“She is described as 5’10″, with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee,” the Toronto Police Service said. “She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants.”

Apparently, observing Canada’s gender identification rules is more important than accurately describing a missing person.

