A mega cluster of tornadoes and thunderstorms have battered greater Chicago, leaving thousands without power and forcing hundreds of flights to be canceled.

Trees were uprooted and rooftops were ripped off, as the series of tornadoes left a path of destruction on Wednesday amid the meteorological chaos.

At least eight tornadoes touched down in four counties in northeastern Illinois, including four in Cook County, which is home to Chicago, as officials warned people to take shelter.

The brutal and freak weather forced O’Hare and Midway airports to halt all air traffic, officials said, as tornado sirens echoed through the third biggest U.S. city.

As the tornadoes touched down near Chicago’s main airport last night, travelers were forced to scramble for cover as many were left stranded.

