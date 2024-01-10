Top University’s Spending On ‘Diversity’ Grew 66% In Just One Year

The University of Michigan’s (UM) spending on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) increased about 66% from the 2022-2023 school year, according to an analysis by Mark Perry, a senior fellow at Do No Harm.The school’s DEI payroll for the 2022-2023 school year came in at $18 million, but increased to over $30 million for the 2023-2024 academic year, according to Perry’s analysis. UM’s DEI department had 132 full-time diversity employees in the 2022-2023 school year and now has over 300.More than 500 positions at UM advance DEI in some fashion at the university, including those who work full-time or part-time on DEI, unfilled positions, DEI Unit Leads and faculty that work on DEI Committees, Perry told the DCNF.

