NY Post

A top prosecutor in the classified documents case against former President Trump was once cited for unethical behavior in a federal drug case, court records show. Karen Gilbert, 59, who now has a leading role in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of former President Trump, was forced to resign as chief of the narcotics section of the Miami U.S. Attorney’s office for her role in secretly taping a defense lawyer in 2009, court papers show The case involved Dr. Ali Shaygan, a Florida family medicine physician, who faced 141 counts of illegally dispensing pain medication. In June 2007, James Brendan Downey, a patient of Shaygan, died days after receiving a methadone prescription from Shaygan. The feds also accused Shaygan of handing out other controlled drugs like Xanax, hydrocodone, and Roxicodone, Gilbert, and her then-colleague Sean Cronin, suspected witness tampering on the part of the defense. And so without approval from the local U.S. Attorney at the time, R. Alexander Acosta, Gilbert, and Cronin authorized a wiretap of Shaygan’s lawyer — which ultimately yielded nothing.

