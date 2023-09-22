Top Russian Officer Among Troops Killed During Azerbaijan’s Attack On Nagorno-Karabakh

Vladimir Putin has lost one of his top nuclear submarine force commanders after his vehicle was hit by heavy machine gun fire while he was on a peacekeeping mission in Azerbaijan.

Captain Ivan Kovgan, 52, was gunned down in the disputed Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where he was seconded as deputy commander of a peacekeeping force.

The 52-year-old military leader was also deputy commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet submarine force based in the Arctic.

He died alongside Colonel Tagir-Murod Karaev, from Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Forces, along with four other Russian servicemen, when their UAZ Patriot vehicle was riddled with bullets by the Azerbaijani army.

‘Their vehicle came under fire. Everyone was killed,’ a source said.

