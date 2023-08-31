Top Republican warns Biden he’ll face subpoena for thousands of pseudonym emails – and an impeachment is ‘imminent’

Rep. James Comer, who is leading Republican investigations into Biden family finances, says an impeachment inquiry is ‘imminent’ and that he will use a subpoena to get his hands on emails sent by Joe Biden when he was vice president using a pseudonym.

The House Oversight Committee chairman is chasing allegations that Biden and his foreign connections were central to his son’s moneymaking endeavors.

‘Joe Biden’s role in this family influence peddling scheme continues to grow on a daily basis,’ Comer told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

‘I mean, he was front and centre in this.’

The White House insists Biden was never involved in son Hunter’s businesses and on Thursday dismissed Comer’s latest allegations as lies.

