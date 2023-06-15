Oversight Chair James Comer now claims he will soon obtain bank records showing the Biden family accepted upwards of $20 to $30 million from foreign nationals.

‘We have more bank records coming in going to exceed $10 million, this week. And I think we will get between $20 and 30 million,’ Comer, R-Ky., told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Earlier this week Sen. Chuck Grassley said the Burisma executive who allegedly paid Joe Biden a bribe has kept 17 audio recordings of phone calls as an ‘insurance policy.’

According to a ‘highly credible’ whistleblower, an internal FD-1023 memo created in 2020 based off information from a well-paid FBI informant apparently details a $5 million ‘arrangement’ for an exchange of money for policy decisions between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

In a bombshell speech on the Senate floor Monday, the Iowa lawmaker cited what is believed to have been redacted in the FD-1023 file from the FBI on the alleged payment.

