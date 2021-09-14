Breitbart

The Trafalgar Group, one of the most accurate and reliable pollsters of the last few election cycles, has only terrible news for His Fraudulency Joe Biden and his recently-announced fascist vaccination mandates. This particular poll comes at a crucial time when the fake media are releasing fake polls to gaslight the public into believing Biden’s fascist mandates are popular. Well, all anyone needs to remember is that Trafalgar gets it right, and corrupt media outlets, like the AP and CNNLOL, deliberately juice their polls to get the outcomes they want. According to Trafalgar, nearly 60 percent (58.6 percent) of “voters do not believe President Biden has the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees[.]” Meanwhile, only 29.7 percent “believe he does have the authority” [emphasis mine], while 11.7 percent don’t know. In worse news for His Fraudulency, a clear majority of 56.1 percent “support the efforts of state governors to oppose Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on private businesses.” Of those 56.1 percent, 46.3% “strongly support” it. Among swing voters, or Independents, a whopping 68.2 percent “don’t believe President Biden has the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees,” and only 21 percent disagree. On the issue of governors opposing Biden’s fascist mandate, a whopping 62.3 percent of Independents support it, and 45 percent strongly support it. Even 27 percent of Democrats say Biden does not have the authority to push these mandates, and 29.8 percent of Democrats want their governors to oppose these mandates. It’s no surprise that 83.5 percent of Republicans say Biden lacks the constitutional authority for these mandates, and 78.5 percent want their governors to fight back. This is terrible news for Biden, coming just four days after he announced these mandates, and did so in an effort to change the conversation away from the fact that he just armed the Taliban with tens of billions of dollars in working U.S. war equipment and handed them hundreds of American hostages.

