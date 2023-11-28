Top Pentagon official, 64, who oversaw the entire US military schools system is busted ‘paying undercover agent for sex in motel room where he asked “can we do a half hour”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A top Pentagon official has been arrested for allegedly paying an undercover agent for sex in a motel room – before claiming to cops he was only there for a massage.Stephen Hovanic, 64, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, entered the room with the woman, placed his sunglasses next to a condom and asked her if they could ‘do a half hour,’ before cops barged through the door.Video released by the Coweta County sheriff’s office revealed the moment Hovanic was busted in the motel on November 15 – in the joint sting with the Department of Homeland Security’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation unit.Hovanic was charged with pandering, which is misdemeanor solicitation of sex.He worked for the Department of Defense Education Activity for over two decades – and was in charge of the schools educating children of US military servicemen and women on bases across the world.

