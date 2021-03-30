The New York Post:

Life’s a beach for these California lifeguards.

The highest-paid Los Angeles lifeguards earn up to $392,000 annually — and dozens of others rake in more than $200,000 a year, according to an investigation by Forbes.

Seven LA County lifeguards earned more than $300,000 in taxpayer dough by tapping into overtime pay in 2019, the latest year available, Forbes found.

Meanwhile, 82 of the sun-soaked public employees made more than $200,000 during the same year, according to the outlet, which cited data obtained by its own auditors.

LA’s best-paid lifeguard was “acting chief lifeguard” Fernando Boiteux, who made $391,971 with salary ($205,619), perks ($60,452) and benefits ($125,900) in 2019, according to the report.

