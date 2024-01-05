Top model killed herself two years after visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pedo island’ aged just 18: Appeared in flight logs and was named in new court documents

A top Kazakh-Russian model jumped to her death from an apartment building two years after being flown to Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called pedophile island as an 18 year-old.

Ruslana Korshunova – a catwalk superstar and one-time face of Nina Ricci perfume – committed suicide at her Wall Street apartment in 2008, aged just 20.

And now DailyMail.com can reveal how she traveled to Epstein’s Little St James island on his private Boeing 727 aircraft – dubbed the Lolita Express – shortly before her tragic death. She was in a cult at the time of her suicide, with her appearance in Epstein’s flight logs raising fears she’d been badly-exploited.

Virginia Roberts-Giuffre was asked by her lawyer whether she knew Korshuova by Brad Edwards, a Florida-based attorney, to Roberts-Giuffre in a May 2011 email unsealed on Thursday night.

Roberts-Giuffre was asked by Edwards, who served as her PR, about the model, who he said had enjoyed a trip to a private island with a wealthy male admirer.

In June 2006, aged 18, she had flown from New York with Epstein and other friends on his Boeing 727, dubbed ‘Lolita Express’, to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little St James. It is unclear what happened to her once she was there, but Epstein was known to fly girls and young women to his compound, where they’d be sexually exploited by himself and other men.

