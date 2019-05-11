BREITBART:

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” House Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that he doesn’t think we’re in a constitutional crisis.

Kildee said, “I don’t think we’re there yet, but I do think we have to all sort of dial down the rhetoric. I think the American people, at least the people I represent, they’re sort of of two minds. They do want to make sure that the rules apply to everyone, but I think they would prefer that we stop hyperventilating, focus on the facts,” and “spend most of our time” on issues like prescription drug prices, infrastructure, and the economy.