A top Hollywood talent agent is the latest prominent figure to publicly ridicule Meghan Markle following her disastrous split from Spotify, saying the Duchess of Sussex is “not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent.”

Jeremy Zimmer — who is CEO of United Talent Agency, one of Hollywood’s three largest talent agencies — was speaking to the news outlet Semafor at the Cannes Lions International Festival, an annual event for the advertising and communications industry.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer told Semafor over the weekend. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

Markle and Prince Harry recently lost their high-profile, $25 million partnership with Spotify after producing just one season of one show. It had been expected that the couple would produce multiple podcasts and other forms of audio entertainment under their Archewell production company.

READ MORE