A top deputy to city schools Chancellor Richard Carranza was busted in Wisconsin for allegedly trying to arrange sex with an underage boy online, police and sources told The Post. Department of Education Deputy Chief of Staff David Hay was arrested getting off at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee Sunday on a charge of using a computer “to facilitate a child sex crime,” according to Neenah, Wisconsin, cops. He allegedly intended to meet with a minor boy for sex, sources said.Hay, who remained behind bars pending a bail hearing Monday, had been under investigation for several months, sources said.

