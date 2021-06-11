Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:

In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!

Main points:

This pandemic has always been “ABOUT THE VACCINE”.

“Stakeholders” that strongly want a “needle in every arm” are Big Pharma, White House, CDC, FDA, NIH, Gates Foundation, WHO.

The death rate for the covid vaccine is far higher than for any other vaccine in history.

“Never vaccinate into the middle of a pandemic”

“85% of covid deaths were preventable with early treatment which was squashed.”

The “dangerous spike protein” damages blood vessels and cause blood clotting.

Dr. Peter McCullough M.D. is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine in Dallas. Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster. He published a paper bout outpatient treatment for covid, entitled “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infection”. Dr. McCullougH has 40 peer-reviewed publications on the covid infection.

