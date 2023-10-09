Top Democrats: Bus Surplus Migrants to Red States

Democrats are trying to divert their flood of wage-cutting, rent-spiking migrants toward GOP states and cities as their blue state voters rebel against the Democrats’ poverty policies.

“What we need is [President Joe Biden’s] help deciding where these folks are to go because they can’t all go to Chicago and New York, and D.C. — They need to go in places where there’s even more help to offer,” Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker told CBS’ Face the Nation on October 8. He added:

We, of course, are a welcoming state and have been caring for the people who’ve arrived. But we can’t bear the burden only ourselves. So, we communicated that [to the White House] … We want immigrants in the United States … [and] there are lots of places in the country where there are NGOs [Non-Governmental Organizations] that can be of assistance to these folks who have arrived.

Pritzker’s call to bus migrants — whom he calls “folks” — to other cities comes as Democrats keep complaining about the Republican governors who bussed migrants to northern cities to help showcase Biden’s pro-migration policy.

