THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Thursday she has asked federal investigators to probe a secret complaint about President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, raising yet another potential hurdle to his confirmation.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein did not divulge details, saying only that the information about Judge Brett Kavanaugh came from an individual who wants to remain anonymous.

“That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities,” Ms. Feinstein said in a statement Thursday.

Several news reports said Rep. Anna Eshoo, California Democrat, originally received the decades-old information concerning Judge Kavanaugh and turned it over to Ms. Feinstein.

According to The Intercept, the information pertains to an incident between Judge Kavanaugh and a woman decades ago while they were in high school.

The woman rumored to be the subject of the information was contacted by BuzzFeed News, but declined to comment.