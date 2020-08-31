New York Post:

A top CIA spy killed himself in front of his wife, whom he wanted to take to the “afterlife” — and she later discovered a massive stash of bondage and S&M gear, as well as hundreds of sex toys, guns and ammo in their home.

Anthony Schinella, 52, the national intelligence officer for military issues, shot himself in the head outside his Arlington home on June 14, but US intelligence officials have remained mum about his suicide as the CIA conducted a probe, the Intercept reported.

“My husband was planning on murdering me. He had talked about taking me to the afterlife before,” Washington, DC-based journalist Sara Corcoran, 46 — who had only recently married Schinella — told the Sun.

“We would often watch documentaries on Egypt, Valley of the Kings, pharaohs. He had a love of Egypt, he spent a great deal of time in the Middle East, he spent several years living in Bahrain,” she told the outlet.

Corcoran told the Sun she believes her late husband — who was just weeks away from retirement after a 30-year career in the CIA — had been suffering from stress after being involved in four wars.

Corcoran said she believes her husband had been planning to blow up their home.

Read more at The New York Post