Life News:

A leading Catholic archbishop in the U.S. warned Joe Biden that he is creating “confusion” among Catholics about abortion and the sanctity of human life.

The statement came Tuesday from Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, during an online meeting of the bishops, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

Biden, the presumed winner of the presidential election, has touted himself repeatedly as a devout Catholic who cares about the most vulnerable in society. However, Biden’s views on unborn babies and religious freedom directly contradict his faith. He supports abortions without restriction and wants to force taxpayers to pay for them.

Gomez said Biden’s pro-abortion position creates a “difficult and complex situation” for Catholic leaders, the report states.

“When politicians who profess the Catholic faith support [abortion], there are additional problems,” the archbishop said. “Among other things, it creates confusion among the faithful about what the Catholic Church actually teaches on these questions.”

Gomez said the USCCB plans to form a working group, led by Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron, to explore the problem in more depth.

Here’s more from the report:

He said that there is reason to believe that Biden’s Catholic faith would motivate him to pursue policies that aligned with Catholic teaching on immigration reform, refugees, the poor, initiatives against racism, the death penalty and climate change. Yet Gomez singled out abortion, saying that Biden’s opposition to the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for abortion, and his support of Roe v. Wade is “against some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics.” “Both of these policies undermine our preeminent priority of the elimination of abortion,” he added

More at Life News