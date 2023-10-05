Top British University’s Arab and Islamic Studies School Offers Degree in ‘Magic and Occult Science’

The Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter promises “decolonisation… feminism, and anti-racism” in its new Master’s Degree in Magic and Occult Science, the first of its kind in the UK.The University of Exeter, part of the Russel Group of leading British universities, has launched a Master of Arts in Magic and Occult Science, a development perhaps reflecting the rise of interest in the occult in the increasingly post-Christian West.

Delivered through the University’s Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, which by Exeter’s own reckoning is “one of Europe’s most renowned centres for research and teaching in the Arab and Muslim world”, the one or two-year course at a cost of £12,000, or £24,300 ($29,750) to international applicants gives students the opportunity to “Build interdisciplinary expertise whilst exploring your specific interests within the long and diverse history of esotericism, witchcraft, ritual magic, occult science, and related topics.”An online prospectus advertising the course illustrates key benefits including an invitation for students to join monthly meetings of the “prestigious Centre for Magic and Esotericism” and the chance to study the course’s core course, “Esotericism and the Magical Tradition”.

