A top aide for President Biden’s re-election campaign is married to a consultant who helped advise Hunter Biden as he was receiving increased public scrutiny regarding his lucrative position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for first lady Jill Biden, went on temporary leave last month to help lead the messaging arm of Biden’s campaign. She previously served as the president’s spokesperson when he was in the Senate and when he was vice president. She also worked on the president’s 2020 campaign as a senior adviser for communications. Alexander got married in 2010 to David Wade, a Yale University lecturer and public affairs strategist who served as the chief of staff to then-Sen. John Kerry and to the State Department under the Obama administration. Wade left the State Department on June 17, 2015, and started a consulting firm called GreenLight Strategies a couple months later, according to his LinkedIn. On Sept. 14, 2015, Wade reached out to Eric Schwerin, the president of Hunter’s now-dissolved Rosemont Seneca Partners, about helping Hunter and the firm with “rapid response.”

