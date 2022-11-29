The social media of a top fashion stylist for Balenciaga reveals a portfolio loaded with disturbing and sadistic imagery involving child abuse, witchcraft, and even Satanism.

Vetements stylist Lotta Volkova, who’s worked closely with top brands like Balenciaga, Vogue and Adidas, had posted many photographs and works of art depicting motifs of child abuse and the occult on her Instagram, which has since been made private following the Balenciaga scandal.

Balenciaga came under fire last week after releasing a grotesque ad campaign featuring young children holding teddy bears wearing bondage gear.

One photo even showed a printout of a Supreme Court case that ruled over the constitutionality of a law prohibiting the pandering of child pornography.

But what does Volkova have to do with the Balenciaga scandal?

It turns out, Volkova has worked with Chris Maggio, the photographer who took the pictures featuring the Supreme Court child pornography ruling, for Double Magazine.

WARNING: The following images depict extremely graphic and disturbing content. Viewer discretion strongly advised (nudity has been censored):

A recurring theme in her photos is the depiction of children in distress or suffering and their interfacing with demonic forces.

