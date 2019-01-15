THE INDEPENDENT:

A prominent South Korean animal rights charity has been accused of killing over 200 dogs in its care in order to make space for more and ensure a steady stream of donations.

The accusations come from staff members at the Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE), who said the charity’s head, Park So-yeon, ordered the destruction of more than 230 dogs – about a quarter of the animals the group had rescued.

The charity has a declared “no kill” policy for the canines it rescues – mostly from Korean dog meat farms.

Speaking to The Hankyoreh newspaper, staff said around 10 per cent of the dogs were suffering from incurable illnesses and most were killed because they were too big to be kept comfortably in the space available.

After they had been put down, the animals were then listed as having been adopted.

In a statement, Ms Park said a “small number” of exterminations had been “inevitable” since 2015 due to a “surge in requests for rescue missions”.