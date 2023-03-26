Top American universities including Harvard and Yale are peddling ‘woke hysteria’ by charging thousands of dollars for diversity, equity and inclusion courses that push controversial ideas which critics argue have ‘no place in America’.

Some of the country’s most revered institutions, including four out of the eight Ivy League universities, sell expensive ‘DEI Certificate’ programs which cover topics from microaggressions and unconscious bias to white privilege.

Harvard charges $12,400 for an online course that offers ‘critical knowledge and skills to address bias and marginalization’. At Yale, the $3,600 ‘Fostering Inclusion and Diversity’ program includes lessons on ‘combating unconscious bias’.

Dozens more institutions around the country also offer the courses, which are mostly taken online. Some can be completed in just a few days and many are targeted at business executives and individuals looking to break into the burgeoning DEI industry, which is worth an estimated $8 billion per year.

There is growing concern that colleges and universities are being permeated with left-wing ideologies at the expense of open debate and free speech. The issue reached boiling point earlier this month when a federal judge was abused by students at Stanford Law school as its Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion watched on but failed to intervene.

