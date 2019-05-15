BREITBART:

Appearing Wednesday on CNN’s New Day, Alabama State Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D) compared the State Senate’s passage of what could be the country’s strictest abortion law to the act of rape.

If one of them had to look at a “rapist in the face for the rest of her life, I just couldn't take it as a father.” https://t.co/ZR3frk56wc pic.twitter.com/WXolM2zn6Q — CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2019

Lawmakers on Tuesday evening voted 25-6 to pass the bill, which criminalizes all abortions except for when the life of the mother is at risk. Under the law, doctors will face prison sentences ranging from 10- to-99-years who perform an abortion and up to 10 years in jail for doctors who try doing so.