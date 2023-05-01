An elite New Jersey boarding school has admitted that ‘more should have been done’ after a student took his own life in his dorm room following a year of bullying by his peers.

Jack Reid, 17, attended The Lawrenceville School, between Trenton and Princeton, where tuition is $76,000 a year.

He died on April 30, 2022, but in the 12 months leading up to his death he had become the victim of a vicious bullying campaign that consisted of cruel and malicious rumors that labelled him as a campus rapist.

The rumors were made up by fellow students and were said to Jack both in person and posted anonymously online thereby spreading the story beyond the campus walls.

During a secret Santa gift exchange among his classmates, Jack was given a rape whistle together with a book about how to make friends.

READ MORE