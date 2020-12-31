Breitbart:

President Donald Trump spent his fourth year in office running for re-election on major accomplishments for the country but also battling the effects of the Chinese coronavirus.

Despite a challenging year, there were key victories for the president and his supporters felt particularly vindicated about their decision to vote for him.

hese moments are “MAGA moments,” when it was clear Trump was keeping his campaign promise to his supporters to Make America Great Again.

Here is this year’s list:

15. President Trump Marks SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch – May 30

President Trump celebrated the first crewed mission from the United States since the last space shuttle flight in 2011 aboard an American rocket launched in tandem with SpaceX and NASA.

“Today, we once again proudly launch American astronauts on American rockets, the best in the world, from right here on American soil,” Trump said during his speech.

It was a triumphant moment for supporters of the American space program who cringed when American astronauts began relying on Russian rockets to get into space.

The moment again emphasized President Trump’s promise to rebuild America’s dominance in space.

14. Donald Trump Walks to St. John’s Episcopal Church to Challenge Violent Protesters – June 1

President Trump’s critics in corporate media, the Democrat party, and even elected Republicans savaged the president’s decision to walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church to challenge violent protesters who tried to burn down the structure the previous night.

“The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their President, I will fight to keep them safe,” Trump said prior to his walk to the church. “I will fight to protect you. I am your President of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters.”

Many of Trump’s supporters celebrated that the president stood up to the mob as a symbol of law and order in front of a church that had been lit on fire by violent leftists the previous evening.

……

4. The Killing of Qasem Soleimani – January 3

President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani for his record of organizing terror attacks against the United States.

“Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous: To terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American, we will find you; we will eliminate you,” Trump said after a drone strike killed the Iranian general. “We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies.”

3. Donald Trump Signs USMCA trade deal – January 29

President Donald Trump signed the ratified USMCA trade deal with Mexico and Canada at the White House, years after campaigning to replace NAFTA with a better deal.

Trump noted:

Two decades of politicians ran for office vowing to replace the NAFTA — and this was a catastrophe: the NAFTA catastrophe. Yet once elected, they never even tried. They never even gave it a shot. They sold out. But I’m not like those other politicians, I guess, in many ways. I keep my promises, and I’m fighting for the American worker.

For President Trump, the USMCA was not just a political milestone but a personal one as well, as he publicly criticized America’s trade policy as a private citizen.

