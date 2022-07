Electronics and You.com

Here is well researched list of Top 10 Biggest Semiconductor Companies in Taiwan. Most of Them are Listed in Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) and NASDAQ.

1. TSMC (Largest Semiconductor Manufacturer in the World)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) is the Largest Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Taiwan and World

Ranking: 1

Industry: Semiconductor

Products: Manufacture of Integrated Circuits and related services

Revenue: 47.85 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 2330

2. ASE Technology

Ranking: 2

Industry: Semiconductor

Products: Semiconductor Assembly, Testing & Packaging

Revenue: 12.5 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 3711

3. AU Optronics

Ranking: 3

Industry: Electronics

Products: Display panel, Transportation, Health, Solar energy, and smart manufacturing service.

Revenue: 10.5 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 2409

4. MediaTek

Ranking: 4

Industry: Fabless Semiconductors

Products: Semiconductor, Processor, Semiconductor Equipment, Electronics.

Revenue: 8.5 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 2454

5. LITE-ON Technology

Ranking: 5

Industry: Consumer Electronics

Products: Computer components, Consumer electronics

Revenue: 7.5 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 2301

6. United Microelectronics

Ranking: 6

Industry: Semiconductor Foundry

Products: Semiconductor, Semiconductor Equipment, Electronics

Revenue: 5 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 2303

7. Nanya Technology

Ranking: 7

Industry: Semiconductor

Products: Semiconductor, DRAM, Memory Chip

Revenue: 3 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 2408

8. SPIL

Ranking: 8

Industry: Semiconductor, Semiconductor Equipment

Products: Semiconductor, Testing & Packaging

Revenue: 2.8 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 2325

9. EDOM Technology

Ranking: 9

Industry: Semiconductor, Semiconductor Equipment

Products: Semiconductor, Semiconductor Equipment

Revenue: 2.7 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 3048

10. Sino-American Silicon Products

Sino-American Silicon Products Logo

Ranking: 10

Industry: Semiconductor, Semiconductor Equipment

Products: Solar brick, Wafer, Solar cell, Solar module, and Solar system

Revenue: 2.4 Billion US$

Stock Market Listing: TPE: 5483

