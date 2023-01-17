President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry appeared at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday to share predictions of doom should the world fail to cut carbon pollution.

“I am not convinced we’re going to get there in time to do what the scientists said, which is avoid the worst consequences of the crisis,” he said, promoting a “no-carbon” future to prevent global temperatures from rising.

Kerry gloomily noted to the Davos elites that despite recent global entities pledging to be carbon neutral by 2050, there was not enough progress.

“You and I, we know, they don’t have a clue how they’re going to get there,” he said. “And most of them aren’t on track to get there.”

