THE NEW YORK TIMES:

The house that Tony Soprano called home is listing for sale 20 years after its television debut.

The roughly 5,600-square-foot home in North Caldwell, N.J., where America’s favorite fictional mobster scooped up his morning newspaper and swam with ducks, is being listed for sale by the owners, Patti and Victor Recchia, at a “starting price” of $3.4 million. Set on a 1.5-acre lot, it includes the main house with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room; two two-car garages; and a detached one-bedroom guesthouse. The property taxes are $34,005 a year.

The price is ambitious for a neighborhood where comparable homes have sold for between $1.5 million and $2 million, according to Zillow. But Mr. Recchia, 65, the owner of Fourth Generation Construction, which built the house, as well as more than 20 in the development where it’s located, said the value exceeds the brick and mortar.

“Those things can be quantified,” said Mr. Recchia, “but I don’t think you can quantify the intrinsic value of this home.”

The house, where Tony Soprano pulled into the long, curving driveway in the opening credits of “The Sopranos,” was both a frequent filming location and the inspiration for a meticulous replica of the interiors at Silvercup Studios in Queens, N.Y.