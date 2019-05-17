NEW YORK POST:

Self-help guru Tony Robbins is accused of sexually harassing fans and staffers — when he’s not berating victims of rape and violence in expletive-filled rants, according to a scathing new report.

The famed 59-year-old motivational speaker’s alleged misconduct includes having his bodyguards troll audiences for attractive female fans to bring to him, a BuzzFeed investigation revealed Friday.

Robbins, who has been married to his second wife since 2001, is additionally accused of exposing himself to two staffers, the report said.

Secret recordings obtained by BuzzFeed allegedly revealed that the “Awaken the Giant Within” author also has been horrific to some women who have come up to the microphone at his popular multiday events and revealed they were raped and emotionally and physically abused.

When a female guest, speaking at a December 2018 seminar in Palm Beach, Florida, said her husband emotionally abused her, Robbins reportedly dismissed her as only “focused on her needs.”