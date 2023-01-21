Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that global “digital infrastructures” are needed to monitor who is vaccinated as he predicted a “slew” of new vaccines to be introduced to the world in the next few years.

Tony Blair’s remarks at Davos are pure evil. pic.twitter.com/rraP5Fox5r — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 19, 2023

Appearing at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Iraq War architect and former Labour Party Prime Minister Tony Blair said that even though the Chinese coronavirus has subsided in the public mind, governments must continue to develop digital tracking systems for vaccines, including for unspecified jabs for the “world’s most dangerous diseases”.

“You need the data, you need to know who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t been. Some of the vaccines that come online will be multiple shots… so you’ve got to have a proper digital infrastructure and most countries don’t have that,” the former British prime minister said.

“I think there is a huge impetus for a national digital infrastructure, digitisation in healthcare is one of the great game changers, we should be helping countries develop a national digital infrastructure, which they will need with these new vaccines,” he added, revealing that he has been lobbying the G20 nations to adopt this approach.

Mr Blair lamented that the coronavirus is largely seen as a “rearview mirror” issue in the halls of power, but he said that the focus could be kept up by relaying to politicians that “we are going to have a whole new slew of new vaccines, injectables that are going to deal with some of the worst diseases in the world that give us the opportunity to make big changes in the health of the world.”

READ MORE