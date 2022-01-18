NEW YORK POST:

Dramatic satellite footage has captured the sheer power of the underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga, showing a monstrous plume of ash and smoke bursting from the ocean’s surface.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Saturday was recorded in real-time on an Earth-watching satellite operated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The footage shows plumes of ash, steam and gas exploding like a mushroom cloud over the Pacific Ocean.

The eruption was so powerful that the space satellite not only captured the huge ash cloud, but also an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out from the volcano at close to the speed of sound.

