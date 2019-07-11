FOX NEWS:

British far-right activist Tommy Robinson was sentenced again to prison Thursday after being found in contempt of court, sparking clashes between police and his supporters in London.

Judges last week convicted Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, for broadcasting footage outside of a courthouse in Leeds in May 2018. Those images, according to Reuters, had revealed the identities of defendants accused of sexually exploiting young girls, while jurors were still weighing the outcome of their case.

“By aggressively confronting and filming some of the defendants in that case as they arrived at court, he interfered with the course of justice,” the British Attorney General’s Office said a statement announcing the 9-month sentence Thursday.

“He also approached defendants and told his followers to ‘harass them,’” it added, noting that the broadcast “contained information in breach of reporting restrictions.”