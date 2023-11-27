Tommy Robinson Released from Prison After He Was Gassed, Cuffed, Detained and Arrested for Attending Rally Against Anti-Semitism – Is Now Banned from London

NOW – Police arrest Tommy Robinson in London. pic.twitter.com/Sslu9cl3mM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 26, 2023

Tommy Robinson was gassed and arrested on Sunday in London after police surrounded him, gassed him, cuffed him, and dragged him away from a protest against anti-Semitism in London.Tommy was covering the protest as a journalist.The London police would rather arrest Tommy than confront the thousands of radical Muslims in the city who support the Hamas terrorist group.Tommy Robinson recorded much of the incident live on Twitter-X. On Monday Tommy Robinson was released from prison.Tommy thanked all of his supporters and described the conditions of his release.

