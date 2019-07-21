The STAR Sunday:

The “altercation” occurred in the showers inside Belmarsh top-­security prison hours after the ­former English Defence League ­leader was jailed for contempt of court.

The alleged incident was not ­recorded as an assault because it was only ­witnessed by inmates.

Sources have said that Robinson strutted into prison acting “like a celebrity” but was soon being abused by black, white and Asian inmates.

He had previously claimed that he would be killed in jail and called on US President Donald Trump to ­offer him asylum.