Tommy Robinson ‘decked in showers’ by OAP on first day in prison

The STAR Sunday:

The “altercation” occurred in the showers inside Belmarsh top-­security prison hours after the ­former English Defence League ­leader was jailed for contempt of court. 

The alleged incident was not ­recorded as an assault because it was only ­witnessed by inmates. 

Sources have said that Robinson strutted into prison acting “like a celebrity” but was soon being abused by black, white and Asian inmates. 

He had previously claimed that he would be killed in jail and called on US President Donald Trump to ­offer him asylum.

Read more at the STAR Sunday

Advertisements