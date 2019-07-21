The STAR Sunday:
The “altercation” occurred in the showers inside Belmarsh top-security prison hours after the former English Defence League leader was jailed for contempt of court.
The alleged incident was not recorded as an assault because it was only witnessed by inmates.
Sources have said that Robinson strutted into prison acting “like a celebrity” but was soon being abused by black, white and Asian inmates.
He had previously claimed that he would be killed in jail and called on US President Donald Trump to offer him asylum.
