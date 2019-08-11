Washington Times:

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee raised more than a few eyebrows on social media Thursday after he tweeted a profane rant warning President Trump supporters that Democrats are going to “pay you back so f—ing hard” once they win the White House in 2020.

“You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so f—ing hard for all of this sh–,” the post read. “Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner. We’re going to repaint Air Force One p—y hat pink and fly if over your beloved Bible Belt 6 days a week, tossing birth control pills, condoms & atheist literature from the cockpit. We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad Joel Osteen will need to get a job at Chik Fil A to pay his light bill.

“Speaking of Chik Fil A, we’re buying cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy,” the post added. “Have fun with the new menu you bigoted f–ks. Try the McPence. It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother.”