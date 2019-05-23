USA TODAY:

A tomato fight is looming for a New Jersey-based company that markets Italian foods.

A federal lawsuit challenges the authenticity of San Marzano tomatoes sold by Cento Fine Foods, contending the company’s customers are paying an inflated price for a lesser-pedigreed pomodoro.

Cento, founded in 1962 by the son of a South Philadelphia grocer, denies the claim as “completely unfounded.”

“We take pride in the fact that our labels accurately describe the products inside,” the company said in a statement Wednesday, asserting it “exceeds industry standards in production and has always operated with the highest integrity.”

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco by three California consumers, contends “authentic” San Marzano tomatoes can only come from an area in southern Italy, Agro Sarnese Nocerino, with “rich volcanic soil and (a) warm, sunny and coastal climate.”