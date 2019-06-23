THE CONCERVATIVE TREE HOUSE

BACKSTORY: A little more than a week ago President Trump identified former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan, as a likely candidate for the position of border czar. “He’ll be a border czar, he’ll be very much involved in the border, he’ll be reporting directly to me,” Mr. Trump said. However, in a follow up interview with Lou Dobbs, Tom Homan said there were discussions, and he wants to support the president, but he would only take the position if certain “structural changes” within the internal DHS system were made. In essence, Homan appeared to be saying he’d only take the job if chain-of-authority was changed, and all the hurdles to doing the job were removed.

