BREITBART

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus while in Australia for the pre-production of an untitled Elvis Presley movie. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

READ MORE AT BREITBART