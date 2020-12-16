The Sun:

FURIOUS Tom Cruise tore into workers who broke Covid rules on the set of Mission: Impossible screaming: “If I see you doing it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

The Hollywood megastar has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to enforce tight social-distancing rules during the filming, taking place in Britain.

And he flew into a rage after spotting two of the crew standing within two metres of each other.

An audio tape captured Cruise shouting: “If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again.”

Fifty members of staff at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, were left stunned by the angry outburst.

Two of the crew stood less than a metre away from each other at a computer screen.

Cruise, 58, was furious all his efforts to keep filming going during the pandemic could be at risk.

He went on: “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers.

“That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. “

“We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

