Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said in a statement on Tuesday that every conservative should oppose the Journalism Competition and Protection (JCPA), which he believes would allow the establishment media to collude with big tech to “create a media cartel.”

“The Journalism Competition and Protection Act allows the press to collude with big tech to create a media cartel. It’s a bad idea, it would result in more censorship, and every conservative should oppose it,” Cotton said in his statement.

Cotton spoke after a new version of the JCPA is “circulating” and is “worse than the original version,” according to Breitbart News’s Allum Bokhari. The legislation, if enacted, would allow the establishment media and left-wing media to exclude media cartels, giving them collective bargaining power to college with big tech companies.

