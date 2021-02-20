Breitbart:

In the most aggressive Congressional proposal yet to combat Hollywood’s growing subservience to China, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) is calling for the federal government to ban Chinese investment in the U.S. entertainment industry and require studios to dissolve their Chinese joint ventures.

The unprecedented proposal would enable American studios to produce content free from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence and censorship, the senator said in his “Beat China” plan, which he released on Thursday. The plan outlines the senator’s larger effort to disentangle American business from Beijing, focusing on telecommunications, semiconductors, the medical field, and other industries.

“We need to beat this evil empire and consign the Chinese Communists — just like the Bolsheviks — to the ash heap of history,” he said Thursday in a speech at the Reagan Institute where he unveiled the plan.

Hollywood studios have become increasingly addicted to Chinese investment and moviegoers as they search for ever bigger profits. As a result, they have welcomed Chinese companies into nearly every level of the industry, from the financing of blockbuster movies to the exhibition business, where China’s Dalian Wanda owns the U.S.’s largest cinema chain, AMC Theatres.

But Chinese money comes with strings attached. Studios are now self-censoring their content to avoid offending Beijing and writing scripts to portray China in a positive light. They are also turning a blind eye to human rights atrocities that Beijing is committing in its Western regions.

