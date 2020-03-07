ABC News Australia:

Toilet paper shortage from coronavirus panic buying sees argument break out at Woolworths in Sydney, Australia.

New South Wales Police have been called to a supermarket in Western Sydney after an argument broke out between two women over toilet paper.

It begins with the two women arguing in the aisle of the Woolworths in Chullora on Saturday morning, before a man who appears to be an employee steps in.

“I just want one pack!” a woman is heard saying to the other woman and her mother.

“No, not one pack,” the mother of the woman responds, shielding her trolley which is full of toilet paper.

A third voice is heard asking “what’s the limit?”, an apparent reference to the limit on how much toilet paper can be purchased in a single transaction, imposed by supermarkets this week.

