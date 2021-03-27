Business Insider:

One of the biggest producers of the pulp used to create toilet paper, Suzano SA, told Bloomberg that the Suez Canal jam would likely delay wood-pulp shipments and, as a result, the availability of toilet paper in stores.

The Suez Canal blockage is adding to a host of supply-chain issues. The freighter, which is slightly larger than the Empire State Building, could take weeks to move. The logjam could affect the availability of numerous imports, including toilet paper and coffee.

The Suez Canal jam could cause shortages of toilet paper , coffee, furniture, and other imported goods.

Depending on how long it takes to move a hulking 224,000-ton freighter called the Ever Given — said to be bigger than the Empire State Building — that ran aground on Tuesday, shoppers could see a shortage of numerous items.

It will affect “basically anything you see in the stores,” Lars Jensen, an independent container-shipping expert based in Denmark, told NBC News.

About 12% of global trade moves through the Suez Canal, the Egyptian waterway that connects Europe and Asia. The Ever Given, one of the largest vessels in the canal, has been blocking hundreds of cargo ships from passing through.

Even before the blockage, businesses were struggling with supply shortages because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nike, Costco, Toyota, Honda, and Samsung have recently said supply-chain issues are harming business this quarter and would likely have an impact going forward.

The Suez Canal logjam has added a layer to the delays and shortages. Experts have said that the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour and that the stuck vessel could take weeks to move. Some ships will take an alternate route around Africa, adding 15,000 miles and about two weeks to their journey.

Walter Schalka, the CEO of Suzano, which is responsible for about one-third of the pulp used to make toilet paper globally, told Bloomberg that competition for shipping containers would likely push Suzano’s shipments back at least a month.