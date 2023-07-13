The former head of JPMorgan’s investment bank wrote effusive emails to Jeffrey Epstein about their ‘profound’ and deeply personal friendship, according to a new report.

Boston-born financier Jes Staley, 66, worked for JP Morgan for more than 30 years until his departure in 2013.

During this time, he cultivated a close relationship with the millionaire pedophile Epstein, staying multiple times at his Manhattan townhouse, New Mexico ranch, and U.S. Virgin Islands retreat.

Staley wrote in one email, obtained by Bloomberg, that he was so enamored of the Caribbean island – dubbed ‘Pedo Island’ by locals – that he wanted to install his own private mooring at the dock on retirement.

Staley as far back as 2006 joked to colleagues about Epstein being surrounded by young girls.

