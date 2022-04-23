NEW YORK POST:

A toddler who prosecutors say was used as a “human shield” by his con artist father during a 2019 drug-related shooting in Philadelphia died Tuesday.

Yaseem Jenkins, 3, was just 11 months old when he was shot in the head, neck and buttocks after his father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in the city’s Hunting Park section, officials have said.

The alleged shooter, Francisco Ortiz, 29, opened fire on Monroe’s car after the drug deal went sour, striking Jenkins, who was in the backseat, authorities have said.

“We are awaiting a medical examiner’s report on the cause of death but we have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from that shooting,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference Friday.

Ortiz was expected to be charged with murder in the tot’s death if it is ruled a homicide by the coroner.

After the shooting, Monroe had been charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child, according to KYW-TV.

