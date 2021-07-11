The Internet:

Once in a while we just have to stand back in awe of our government.

The Food Stamp Program, administered by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, is proud to be distributing the greatest amount of free meals and food stamps ever – to 46 million people.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service, administered by the U.S. Dept. of the Interior, asks us to “Please Do Not Feed the Animals.” Their stated reason for the policy is because “the animals will grow dependent on handouts and will not learn to take care of themselves.”

Thus ends today’s lesson in irony.