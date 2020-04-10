NY POST

New York is now the coronavirus capital of the world. The Empire State on Thursday recorded a total of 159,937 COVID-19 cases — surpassing every country worldwide. But the number of newly hospitalized patients dipped to its lowest level since the state shut down last month, in a sign that mitigation measures are working, officials said. Here’s what else we learned today: New York crisis: New York City will begin burying victims of the virus on Hart Island potter’s field. The news came as Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Big Apple was at least another month away from loosening stay-in-place restrictions. Meet our hero of the day: A Brooklyn waitress feeding New Yorkers — even after she lost her job at a diner amid restaurant lockdowns.

