Fox Business:

Hundreds of folks looking to head to their summer homes in one Massachusetts beach town will likely find themselves without running water.

Officials in Salisbury are reportedly refusing to turn on water meters for more than 300 seasonal homes in an effort to keep residents homebound until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The waterfront town, usually bustling with beachgoers come summertime, voted last week to keep the water meters off at the homes of seasonal residents who have yet to return for the summer season, according to multiple reports. The move reportedly stems from the fear that a deluge of part-time residents returning at the same time may spread the disease.